New poll finds Tump’s approval on immigration falls to record low

American approval of President Donald Trump's immigration policy dropped to its lowest level since his return to the White House.

A new poll found that Trump’s approval rating on immigration has dropped to a record low amid growing backlash after federal immigration agents fatally shot two people in Minneapolis this month.

In a Reuters-Ipsos (Institut Public de Sondage d'Opinion Secteur) poll released on Monday, just 39% of Americans said they approved of Trump’s handling of immigration, compared with 41% earlier this month.

The poll, conducted between Friday and Sunday, comes amid an outcry over a US border agent’s fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over the weekend.

As reported, the ICE nurse was the second person to be killed by a federal agent in the city in less than a month, following the fatal shooting of another 37-year-old, Renee Nicole Good, mother of three, on January 7,2026 by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE agent.

In the new poll, 58% of respondents said US Immigration and Customs agents had gone too far in their crackdown on unauthorized migration, compared with 26% who said their actions were “about right” and 12% who said they did not go far enough.

The poll, conducted nationwide from January 23 through January 25, 2026, gathered responses before and after immigration officers on January 24, 2026, killed a second U.S. citizen in Minneapolis during confrontations with protesters over Trump's deployment of immigration agents to cities across the United States.

The poll gathered responses from 1,139 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of about three percentage points

53% of Americans polled disapprove of the president's immigration policy, while 39% approve of the job Trump is doing on immigration, down from 41% in the prior Reuters/Ipsos poll this month.

Immigration was a brighter spot for Trump's popularity in the weeks following his January inauguration.

Polling in February 2025 showed 50% approved and 41% disapproved.

Trump won the 2024 presidential election after promising a historic surge in deportations. Masked immigration officers, often in tactical military-style gear, have become a common sight across the nation and protests against the operations have erupted in several cities, including Minneapolis, where immigration agents have responded with deadly force.