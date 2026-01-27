Whitney Cummings apologizes after targeting children's YouTuber Ms Rachel

Whitney Cummings forced to apologize after coming for YouTuber Ms Rachel

Comedian Whitney Cummings has appologized after sparking huge backlash over her comments making fun of YouTube star Ms. Rachel.

Whitney, 43, saw Ms Rachel’s content with her son Henry, two, and took to X to share a scathing review, writing, "Miss Rachel is always off base dude - why does she talk to kids like they're deaf morons?"

"Also if you need to dress like a toddler to trick them into liking you, that's information to give a mental health professional," she added.

After her review, Whitney received huge backlash from the YouTuber’s loving and dedicated fan base.

She later shared an apology video and tweets, admitting that she didn’t know that Rachel uses sign language since she "was specifically for neurodivergent children."

"My son and I don’t do well with loud intense talking so it’s not working in my house, but maybe that will change," she said.

"If you think the Taylor Swift fans are intense wait until the Ms. Rachel fans come for you," she quipped.

"I'm just gonna own it," she added. "I only have the experience of raising my son."

"I'm just navigating being a new parent and being a comedian. I realise a lot of these children's heroes are such a big deal, we're so emotionally attached to them and I'm sure if someone made fun of Thomas the Train I'm sure I would be just as p***ed as you guys are," she said.

She also explained that she didn’t know about Rachel’s advocacy for children’s rights and children being killed in the thousands by Israel in Gaza, Palestine.

"It's a really scary time right now, tensions are high so I apologise for adding any stress to anyone's day or maybe being mad as me was a nice diversion. I'm really going to try and not make jokes around this sacred person," Whitney added.