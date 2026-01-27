How to watch the new 'Melania' movie as Trump calls the documentary a must see

President Donald Trump is publicly backing a new documentary focused on First Lady Melania Trump, calling the project a “must watch” as it prepares for a global theatrical release.

The president promoted the film on X on Monday, sharing a link to Amazon, where advance tickets for the documentary are currently available.

The film, titled MELANIA, marks the First Lady’s first major box office project and offers a behind the scenes look at her life during a key political moment.

The documentary follows Melania Trump during the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration.

According to the filmmakers, the project offers “unprecedented access” to Melania as she “orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the Nation’s Capital.”

The documentary was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios for a reported $40 million. Over the weekend, the Trumps hosted a private screening for a small group of guests and executives.

Attendees reportedly included Amazon Studios head Mike Hopkins, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and New York Stock Exchange CEO Lynn Martin.

Other guests included Mike Tyson, Tony Robbins, and photographer Ellen von Unwerth, who shot the film’s poster.

The world premiere for MELANIA is scheduled for Thursday night at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington. The documentary opens in theaters worldwide on Friday, January 30.

With Amazon serving as distributor, MELANIA is expected to stream on Prime Video later this year.