Convicted murderer causes chaos in Florida courtroom

A Florida courtroom erupted into chaos this week as a woman convicted of murdering her roommate was forcibly removed while hurling accusations at the judge.

Amanda Cook appeared in court on January 22 for the sentencing of the 2019 killing of her 64-year-old roommate, Karen Leiti. A video from the hearing shows Cook entering with a smile, but the calm quickly vanished.

As the judge began speaking, Cook suddenly shouted: "Saw my attorney, I need a military tribunal. This is a satan synagogue!"

Judge Joseph Foster attempted to restore order, asking whether Cook wished to remain in the courtroom for her sentencing.

But the defendant continued to talk over him, her voice growing louder and more erratic. Within minutes, the judge made the decision.

"You can remove her," he instructed security.

Judge Foster addressed the courtroom after the incident, suggesting Cook was likely 'malingering' intentionally exaggerating or faking psychological symptoms to avoid responsibility.

With the disruption behind them, the sentencing proceeded without her, ultimately ending with Cook receiving a life prison term.