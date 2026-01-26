Indonesia: Search operation continues after landslide Kills at least 30, leaving 100 missing

25 people have been declared dead, and hundreds are missing after recent landsliding in the Indonesian region took place on Saturday, January 24, 2025.

The police officials reported that 25 body bags have been received by the Disaster Victim Identification DVI team on Sunday, January 25, 2026, following a landslide on Saturday in the Cisarua region of West Java province, reports China Daily.

Indonesia's navy chief, Muhammad Ali, said that 23 navy officers were also among 100 other people trapped in the landslide.

The navy chief informed that trapped navy officers were involved in border patrol training at the time of the landslide.

West Java Police spokesman Hendra Rochmawan said 11 victims had been positively identified, while the remaining bodies were still undergoing post-mortem and ante-mortem examinations.

He informed that the identified victims consisted of 10 intact bodies and one body part and the identification is being carried out cautiously using forensic and scientific methods to ensure accuracy.

Search and rescue operations were temporarily halted as heavy equipment was not able to reach the disaster zone due to bad weather but continued again on Monday.

The village impacted by the landslide is located in a hilly area about 100 km (60 miles) southeast of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, where more than 30 houses were buried.

Indonesian agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari told Reuters that more than 30 houses were buried by the landslide.

The agency said on Sunday that a smaller landslide together with bad weather had also hindered the search, which requires drones and heavy equipment.

The landslide occurred two months after cyclone-induced floods and landslides on the island of Sumatra killed 1,200 people, destroyed homes and displaced over a million residents.

Disaster management said the landslide that struck the Cisarua region early Saturday was triggered by flash floods hitting several parts of Indonesia, including West Java and Jakarta, forcing residents to flee their homes and evacuate to higher ground. last week.