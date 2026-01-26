‘Canada trade deal isn't zero-sum game’: China responds after US tariff threat
This month Carney visited China and reached an initial deal on Chinese EVs and Canadian canola
Canada’s trade deal with China is in crosshairs as the United States threatened to impose 100 percent trade tariffs on Ottawa if it strikes a final agreement with Beijing with a warning that the potential deal could jeopardize America’s interests.
In the backdrop of warning and tariff threats, China has responded, while clarifying that the bilateral economic and trade issues are not meant to take on any third party, as reported by Reuters.
"China holds that countries should handle relations with one another with a win-win rather than zero-sum mindset, and through cooperation rather than confrontation," ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.
On Sunday, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country has no intention of pursuing a free trade deal with China. In fact, his recent agreement with Beijing will only cover those sectors which were hit with tariffs.
“We have no intention of doing that [free trade agreement] with China or any other nonmarket economy. What we have done with China is to rectify some issues that developed in the last couple of years,” Carney said.
Earlier, Trump claimed otherwise, citing, “China is successfully and completely taking over the once Great Country of Canada. So sad to see it happen. I only hope they leave Ice Hockey alone! President DJT”
This month Carney visited China after a decade of diplomatic freeze and reached an initial deal, including slashed tariffs on Chinese EVs in exchange for lower levies on canola oil.
-
Grandparents found slain in South Carolina home, grandson arrested
-
Convicted murderer causes chaos in Florida courtroom
-
Virginia teen fatally stabs father in home dispute
-
Blind man robbed after Bradford woman steals his valuable guitars
-
World is ‘dangerously underprepared’ for surge in extreme heat, scientists warn
-
Indonesia: Search operation continues after landslide Kills at least 30, leaving 100 missing
-
US, South Korea to expand nuclear submarine cooperation amid regional tensions
-
Gold tops first-ever $5000 mark: Inside key drivers & what comes next
-
Toronto Pearson airport cancellations spike as snowstorm hits YYZ and YTZ
-
Toronto snow emergency: Schools closed amid massive winter storm
-
South Carolina woman accused of stealing social security money from elderly
-
Kangaroo chaos at Tour Down Under: Multiple crashes disrupt final stage of cycling race