‘Canada trade deal isn't zero-sum game’: China responds after US tariff threat

Canada’s trade deal with China is in crosshairs as the United States threatened to impose 100 percent trade tariffs on Ottawa if it strikes a final agreement with Beijing with a warning that the potential deal could jeopardize America’s interests.

In the backdrop of warning and tariff threats, China has responded, while clarifying that the bilateral economic and trade issues are not meant to take on any third party, as reported by Reuters.

"China holds that countries should handle relations with one another with a win-win rather than zero-sum mindset, and through cooperation rather than confrontation," ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.

On Sunday, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country has no intention of pursuing a free trade deal with China. In fact, his recent agreement with Beijing will only cover those sectors which were hit with tariffs.

“We have no intention of doing that [free trade agreement] with China or any other nonmarket economy. What we have done with China is to rectify some issues that developed in the last couple of years,” Carney said.

Earlier, Trump claimed otherwise, citing, “China is successfully and completely taking over the once Great Country of Canada. So sad to see it happen. I only hope they leave Ice Hockey alone! President DJT”

This month Carney visited China after a decade of diplomatic freeze and reached an initial deal, including slashed tariffs on Chinese EVs in exchange for lower levies on canola oil.