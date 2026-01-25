Missouri woman jailed for $116,000 lottery scam
Young worked with accomplices to buy Missouri Lottery tickets using stolen cards
A Missouri woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for her part in a sophisticated lottery and credit card fraud scheme.
Amy Young from Mount Vernon, was handed a 23-month sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, according to a federal news release.
Authorities say Young worked with accomplices to buy Missouri Lottery tickets using stolen and fraudulent credit cards at a gas station in Joplin over several weeks in July and August 2022.
The scheme didn’t stop at ticket purchases: the group enlisted other individuals to cash in winning tickets, falsely claiming more than $54,000 in lottery prizes.
Investigators determined the total loss from fraudulent credit card transactions and lottery payouts topped $116,000.
The case was investigated jointly by the FBI and the Joplin Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney.
Young’s sentence reflects the growing focus on cracking down on coordinated financial scams targeting state-run programs and local businesses.
Authorities have warned that such schemes not only defraud public institutions but also place additional strain on law enforcement and legitimate lottery participants.
-
South Carolina woman accused of stealing social security money from elderly
-
Kangaroo chaos at Tour Down Under: Multiple crashes disrupt final stage of cycling race
-
US storm leaves more than 700,000 without power, disrupts thousands of flights
-
'Fans in tears' as Japan bids farewell to last two pandas
-
Mother set daughter’s rapist on fire years after chance encounter
-
China investigates top military generals over serious violations
-
Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariffs over China deal: What’s next?
-
Minneapolis: Man dead after shooting by federal agents captured on video
-
Melania Trump to preview new film at White House screening
-
Winter Storm Fern: Delta cancels more Atlanta, East Coast flights as disruptions hit weekend travel
-
Pentagon’s 2026 National Defense Strategy: Which country tops US security priorities?
-
Key takeaways from Elon Musk's debut at World Economic Forum 2026