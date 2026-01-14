Surrey shooting: Man found dead after shooting incident

A man was found dead in Surrey on Tuesday by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team deployed to the scene.

According to a report by Global BC, investigators were called to the 3600 block of 176 Street following a shooting incident.

While the incident is still under probe, with few details revealed, investigators have revealed that the body was found at Morgan Creek Meadows, surrounded by bullet casings.

Moreover, it was revealed that the officials also found a burned vehicle not far away, but it is yet to be determined whether that is connected to the killing.

It remains to be seen if this incident is connected to the recent discovery of a body in a burned Surrey home, as well as the death of an Abbotsford man on Friday. However, homicide officials have confirmed that both incidents appear to be targeted.

This incident comes amid a wave of shooting incidents being reported in the Lower Mainland, linked to extortion threats targeting the South Asian community in BC.