No Name brand product recalled across Canada over E. coli contamination risk

Beef burgers by No Name brand are being recalled all across Canada over a possible risk of E. coli contamination.

The recall was announced by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) following a test conducted of the recalled products that had already been distributed across the country by Loblaws Inc, which is the parent company of the No Name brand.

The agency says there is a possibility of other products also being recalled as it continues its food safety investigation.

The announcement further clarified that no illnesses have thus far been reported by the consumption of the recalled products, but prompt action is being taken to remove the beef burgers from shelves across Canada.

The product comes in 1.36 kilogram packages, with an expiration date of May 05, 2026, and a UPC code 0 60383 37333 7.

The CFIA is warning that the product, if already purchased, needs to be discarded, even if it shows no indication of contamination through taste or smell.

Symptoms of E. coli can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

In extreme cases, seizures, or strokes could also occur, leading to the patient needing blood transfusion, or kidney dialysis. In some cases, the disease could also prove to be fatal.