Havana Syndrome: device linked to mystery condition under investigation by the Pentagon
The first reported case of the Havana Syndrome by US diplomats and intelligence officers was in Havana, Cuba, in 2016.
The federal government of the United States quietly obtained a device at the end of 2024 that could have links to the ‘Havana Syndrome’, new reports have shown.
According to CBS News, the device that was possibly connected to the debilitating condition was secretly bought during the final weeks of former president Joe Biden’s administration, by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations division, through funding by the Pentagon. The report claims the total amount paid exceeded eight figures.
Two people cited by the outlet say the device is said to be portable, the size of a backpack, containing components of Russian origin.
It was further revealed that the device was being tested by the Pentagon, as it put out radio-frequency energy, for over a year.
Moreover, the investigators say reproducing the effects of the condition may be possible.
The first reported case by US diplomats and intelligence officers was in Havana, Cuba, in 2016. Since then, more than 1,500 American officials have reported experiencing the ‘Havana Syndrome’, the report claimed, citing sources.
The condition triggers a number of neurological symptoms, which include severe headaches, head pressure, vertigo, nausea, or ringing in the ears. Some are even said to have experienced an intensely high-pitched sound that would subside upon moving to a different location.
