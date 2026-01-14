Thailand: Deadly crane collapse onto train kills at least 28; dozens injured

Thailand: Deadly crane collapse onto train kills at least 22; dozens injured

A major train accident occurred in northeast Thailand on Wednesday when a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train. The tragedy, which took place in Nakhon Ratchasima province, killed at least 28 people and injured 79 others.

According to the train’s seating plan, there were 195 passengers and staff members on board. The crane was working on a high-speed rail project before it collapsed and struck a moving train car, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire.

The State Railway of Thailand said that 195 people were on the train when it was hit by a construction crane, based on the seating plan.

Police told the BBC that the death toll is expected to rise as the investigation continues.

The incident left dozens of people injured, and rescue teams are currently working to free those trapped in the wreckage. The fire has been extinguished and rescue work is now underway.

Additionally, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the actual cause of the incident.