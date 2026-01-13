Florida woman fatally shoots ex-husband twice to ‘end his misery’

Woman fatally shoots ex-husband twice to ‘end his misery’

A Florida woman has been arrested on first-degree murder charges after deputies found her ex-husband shot dead inside the home they still shared, authorities have said.

According to ABC’s WCJB, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a house in the Williston Highlands area last Friday after a report a man was dead inside the property.

When officers arrived, they found Jason Hawks lying in the master bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Clothes had been piled on top of his body.

Investigators questioned Laura Hawks, the victim’s ex-wife, who continued to live in the home. Deputies said the couple had a long history of domestic violence.

Laura Hawks told detectives that the day before the shooting, her ex-husband had threatened to kill her. She said she took his revolver and kept it hidden.

According to investigators, she claimed that on Friday her ex-husband approached her in the bedroom with his arms out, trying to choke her.

She then pulled the gun and shot him in the abdomen. She then fired again, saying she wanted to 'put him out of his misery.'

Authorities said Jason Hawks remained alive for several hours wounded.

Laura Hawks told detectives she checked on him during that time and gave him water and tea but never called for medical help. She repeatedly told investigators, 'It was me or him.'

Laura Hawks was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with other two charges. She remains behind bars at the Levy County Jail without bond.