‘We shed no tears’: Keir Starmer calls for peaceful transition following US capture of Maduro

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a formal statement regarding the capture of Nicolas Maduro by US forces, stating that he was not sad that Maduro was no longer president of Venezuela.

The response released was a precarious balancing act: supporting the removal of a leader the UK considers “illegitimate” while defensive distancing the UK from the unilateral military action taken by the Trump administration.

Starmer said in an official statement: “The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate President and we shed no tears about the end of his regime.”

Because the situation remains tense, it is unclear how Trump will oversee Venezuela. Despite a climatic night maneuver operation that knocked out electricity in part of Caracas and captured Maduro, U.S. forces still have no control over the country itself.

Starmer said in his latest statement: “The UK government will discuss the safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of Venezuelan people.”

In an earlier statement to the BBC, Starmer-a former human rights lawyer-emphasized the importance of international law but declined to say whether he thought Trump’s actions broke it.

According to Reuters, the leaders of the Liberal Democrat and The Green parties have criticized Trump, as well as Prime Minister Starner’s refusal to take a tougher line.

Meanwhile, the opposition Conservative Party welcomed the removal of Maduro whom they labeled an illegitimate leader.

The UK government plans to discuss the evolving situation with the US to ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power and close diplomatic coordination.