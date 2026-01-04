UK snow warnings: Staffordshire and Shropshire brace for another spell of ice

The Met office has issued a yellow alert for snow and ice for Shropshire and Staffordshire as the UK’s New Year cold snap continues.

The yellow Met Office warning runs from 15:00 GMT on Sunday until 12:00 on Monday.

The recent weather conditions could cause congestion on the roads and railways; authorities have urged drivers to take precautions, specifically on untreated routes.

Minimum temperatures of -5C are forecast in Oswestry, with lows of -8C predicted for the Staffordshire Moorlands on Sunday.

According to the BBC, the Met Office warnings cover most of Staffordshire, including Stoke-on-Trent, and the north of Shropshire as far south as Shrewsbury and Telford.

The UK Health Security Agency upgraded its cold-health alert from yellow to amber earlier this week and extended it until 9 January.

It has been further advised that safety precautions are necessary to protect health, as those aged 65 and over are particularly at risk.

The weather outlook over the next 48 hours is dominated by a high-impact wintry event. This yellow warning signals a major transition from the start of the weekend, as cold air moves in from the north and west.