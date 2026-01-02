Princess Charlene follows in Kate Middleton's footsteps as she rings in 2026

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene shared a family photo with their children

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco have followed in Kate Middleton and Prince William’s footsteps as they rang in 2026.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sweet family photo to celebrate arrival of the new year.

Kate and William took to Instagram and shared a photo that also features their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to wish their fans a very happy new year.

“Happy New Year to everyone around the world! Thank you for a brilliant 2025 and looking forward to 2026!!,” Kensington Palace released the photo with Kate and William’s statement.

Commenting on the photo, a royal fan said “2025 was definitely a wonderful year and I’m very excited for 2026! I can’t wait to keep following everything you do. Happy New Year to the entire Wales family! I love you guys so much”

Meanwhile, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene also took to their social media handle and wished the royal fans a very happy new year.

Similarly, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene shared a family photo with their children.

The palace says, “Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, extend to you their most sincere wishes for a very happy and prosperous New Year.”

Earlier, the royal couple shared a Christmas card to wish their fans on special day.

They said, “We wish you a very Merry Christmas. May our warmest thoughts be with you throughout 2026.”