Kim Jong-un’s successor: Who will lead North Korea next?

The speculation about North Korea’s next leader has been gaining momentum as the daughter of Kim Jong-un was seen visiting the Kumsusan mausoleum alongside her parents.

Kim Ju-ae made a public visit to the state mausoleum to pay homage to former leaders, ahead of an event where her succession may be formalised, as shown in photos released by state news agency KCNA.

Standing between her father, Kim Jong-un and her mother Ri Sol-ju, the young Jue-ae took center stage at the mausoleum of her grandfather and great-grandfather, a place that serves as the ultimate altar of the Kim family’s “Paektu bloodline” legitimacy.

Over the past three years, Ju-ae has been making prominent public appearances. Recently, she attended New Year’s celebrations in Pyongyang with her father. In September, she visited Beijing with Kim on her first public overseas outing.

According to some analysts, the frequent visits indicate her elevation in North Korea’s succession, becoming the country’s fourth-generation leader.

Cheong Seong-chang, vice-president at the Sejong Institute thinktank, viewed Ju-ae’s first public visit to the Kumsusan palace as a strategic move on part of her father ahead of a highly-anticipated Ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea event.

It is highly probable that at that event her succession might be formalised.

However, some experts contended this speculation, arguing that the recent public visit could only be Kim’s effort to portray an image of a “stable family.”

Hong Min, an expert on North Korea at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification, suggested practising caution while speculating the successor as Kim has other children as well who might be given important roles.

"It's practically impossible to publicly designate Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to have just turned 13, as the successor when she's not even old enough to join the (Workers') Party," Hong argued.