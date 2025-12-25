North Korea unveils first nuclear-powered submarine, sparking regional security fears

North Korea has revealed the latest images of its first-ever nuclear-powered submarine as South Korea entered a new deal with the United States over nuclear submarine cooperation.

The pictures released showed North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the missile-guided submarine at an indoor construction facility. These images indicate that the submarine is still under construction and has not been launched yet.

The under-construction nuclear-powered strategic submarine possesses a distinctive elongated sail containing likely missile launch tubes, flank array sonar and 6 torpedo tubes.

Such types of advanced submarines offer key advantages over the conventional ones as they show high submersible capacity, especially for years. These vessels are also faster and quieter than conventional submarines.

According to North Korean state media and reported by the CNN, the vessel is equipped with a displacement capacity of 8,700 tons, thereby making it an equal to most of the nuclear-powered Virginia-class attack in the US fleet with strongest offensive power.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim, “We regard the super-powerful offensive capability as the best shield for national security in developing armed forces.”

The possession of the submarine will boost North Korea’s naval capabilities making it on a par with major global powers.

Currently, the technology is employed by the United States, China, France, the UK, India, and Russia.

Kim Jong Un also criticized South Korea for violating North Korea’s national security and causing instability in the Peninsula as the country is building nuclear submarine with the support of the US.