Earth’s coldest inhabited region: Yakutia drops to -56°C for Christmas

Yakutia in Russia’s far east is considered the world’s most cold inhabited region on Earth. Recently, the region is grappling with extreme dip in temperatures, plunging to -56°C in remote spots and -45°C to -50°C in Yakutsk, the world's coldest major city home to 355,000 resilient residents.

Heavy snowfall and icy winds have disrupted the life of locals who have limited the outdoor time to 30 minutes to dodge frostbite.

To survive through the harsh winters and chilly winds, the locals have adopted various adaptations like triple-glazed windows, block heaters for cars, and fur-lined clothes, helping them to keep daily life ongoing amid ice fog and blizzards.

In the wake of heavy cold and snowstorm, the authorities have taken precautionary measures. Schools have been closed throughout the coldest region. In Tiksi, snowdrifts trap people indoors with kindergartens closed.

Meteorologists have warned that cold weather is likely to worsen in the coming days with further dip in temperatures. People are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel to ensure adequate heating.