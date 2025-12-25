Andrew Mountbatten Windsor 'plans for worst' amid Epstein files reveal

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is told to prepare himself for the worst as the U.S keeps unveiling his association with sex financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to The Sun, expert Alisa Anderson warns the former Duke of York has to brace himself up for whatever is coming next.

“I think it’s planned for the worst, hope for the best,” she said.

“Certainly I couldn’t have foreseen the extent of damage that the Epstein files have actually done to to Andrew, sorry the artist that was known as Prince Andrew and and the Royal Family, and no I don’t think they did realise how bad it was going to be.”

Meanwhile, expert Simon Vigar added: “But they suspected it and the chances of it only being that one photo of Virginia Giuffre and Andrew taken in London were minute.

“So the chances were there were going to be other photos and indeed videos and we haven’t seen any videos yet but the assumption is the Epstein’s various properties were rigged up for that as well.

“So that’s why the King and William acted, eventually they acted ruthlessly back in October, November to effectively banish

Andrew from from the family firm.

“More and more will come out. I mean there’s obviously lots and lots of documents and photos and videos to come out.

“But it’s not just Sandringham which is obviously one of their favorite homes.

“We’ve already seen pictures of Maxwell and Epstein at Balmoral at not just in the main building but you know in one of the lodges there.

“There were photos. I’m not sure we’ve seen the photos but they were certainly in the throne room at Buckingham Palace and they took photos there on the throne in the throne room.

“So I mean what else is there? There’s clearly a lot still that is being drip-fed out of Washington DC.”