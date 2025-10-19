Chappell Roan sends fans in frenzy with 'desi' dance video

Chappell Roan wins hearts with sweet gesture for South Asian fans

Chappell Roan surprised her South Asian fans with a heartwarming video of herself celebrating Diwali with her best friend, Ramisha Sattar.

The 26-year-old creative director, who has worked with Roan, also 26, since the beginning of her stardom, took to Instagram on Saturday, October 19, and shared a reel of the duo lip-syncing and dancing to a Hindi song.

The Good Luck, Babe hitmaker and Sattar both were dressed in festive South Asian attire and glam makeup looks.

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes, seeing the Grammy winner in a full-fledged “desi” look, and expressed their pleasant surprise in the comments.

“DESI CHAPPELL???,” one social media user exclaimed, while another quipped, “Chappell Rohini,” putting a desi spin on the pop superstar’s name.

“IS THAT ACTUAL CHAPPELL ROAN?!,” one shocked fan asked, and another echoed, “Am I tweaking or is that THE Chappel [sic] Roan???”

“Seeing chappel [sic] in traditional Indian clothing was NOT on my 2025 bingo card,” added one.

While many sent them greetings for the festival, writing, “Happy diwali my angels!!!!!,” and many gushed about Roan being an “honorary desi girl.”