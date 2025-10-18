Prince Andrew set for another bold move after giving up all titles

Prince Andrew may be represented with the opportunity to move out of Royal Lodge and into a surprising new residence, as senior royals prepare to shift their living arrangements, according to a royal expert.

Although he holds a private lease on Royal Lodge that runs until at least 2078, the royal formerly known as the Duke of York-has been locked in a prolonged battle to retain the property.

Before stepping back from his Duke title amid the ongoing scandal linked to his ties with the late convicted se* offender Jeffrey Epstein, there were reports suggesting alternative accommodation could be offered if he agreed to relocate.

One such possibility is Adelaide Cottage, which may be become available later this year as Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to move to Forest Lodge.

Shedding light on the potential new residence of the scandal-plagued prince, royal expert Richard Eden said:

'On a practical level it means immediately that Adelaide Cottage is vacant which might tickle his fancy.'

Meanwhile, another royal expert Charlotte Griffiths told GB News:

'I think it's completely inappropriate for him to have a very large 30-room property close to Prince William's ne whose, and it does not befit his status. He's no longer the Duke of York, so he really needs to downsize.'

These comments come after Andrew issued an official statement, announcing his withdrawal from royal duties by 'giving up on all remaining titles.'