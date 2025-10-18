Katie Price breaks silence on alleged assault by British TV star

Katie Price is opening up for the first time after naming the British TV star she alleges rap** her more than 20 years ago.

The former glamour model,47, who is currently doing well in her music career, made the shocking revelation during a live performance at An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona.

According to The Sun, Katie stunned the audience when she actually name her alleged attacker-a secret she had withheld for years.

Later it revealed Katie unmasked the star when she took part in ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia, though it did not air for legal reasons.

According to The Sun, her friend Kerry Katona, 45, revealed Katie's jungle confession to the audience on the same night she exposed his identity at their show.

Now, Katie has shared that she is 'overwhelmed' by the messages she has received, during a candid chat with her sister on her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

Their producer, Ben read out several heartfelt messages from fans, to which Katie responded: 'I am so overwhelmed and so happy. I love all of those messages. It is nice, inspiring and encouraging.'

Sophie also shared her feelings when Ben asked what it was like to witness her sister's ups and down:

'Where you are constantly fighting, now everything is calm it feels uneasy, where you are not used to but it is nice.'