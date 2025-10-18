Prince William’s role in Prince Andrew downfall ‘denied’ in new statement

Prince William is understood to have played a major role in Prince Andrew’s latest demotion as the disgraced Duke finally gives up his royal titles and honours.

In the lead up to the announcement, it had been extensively reported that William does not like his disgraced uncle, and aunt Sarah Ferguson, given the reputation damage their antics have caused the royals.

King Charles had been resisting the drastic action but it appears that the monarch finally held the axe over his shamed brother to announce his exit, marking a significant moment in the history of the royal family.

Royal sources revealed that a “tipping point” had been reached and something had to be done.

In a shock turn of events, Buckingham Palace had shared a statement from Prince Andrew who had “decided” to give up the use of his royal titles and honours for the sake of the royal family.

The statement mentioned that the conclusion was made “in discussion” with the King and his “immediate and wider family” which would indicate that the Prince of Wales played a crucial part in the decision. Although, William had not been named in the statement exclusively.

According to royal historian Andrew Lownie, who published an unauthorised biography of Andrew and Fergie, Prince William was the main drivers behind decision.

The author told BBC that Andrew has “certainly hasn’t driven” the decision because had he thought of the royals, he “would have done something like this many years ago”.

Lownie said that apart from William, the government had also been putting pressure Charles because Andrew’s controversies had been “distracting” from the “wider work of the royal family”.

He pointed out that they saw that there was “more still to come out” and it “worried” them how things would get worse.

Although, in truth, it was not William who led the downfall of Andrew but the disgraced royal and his arrogance himself which brought him to his knees.