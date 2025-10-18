Wife of TikTok comedian Steve Bridges shares emotional tribute after his death

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges has died “peacefully in his sleep” at the age of 41 on October 15, 2025.

The news of the comedian’s passing was shared by his wife Chelsey Bridges on the comedian’s Instagram page.

In an emotional video shared on social media, Chelsey broke the heartbreaking news to Steve's fans.

Teary-eyed Chelsey paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband, saying, “He was so talented. I got to spend the 16 years of my life with the best, the best husband ever.”

The couple had three children and Chelsey said that Steve was the most attentive father.

Steve was well-known for his POV-style comedic videos and he had amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Chelsey urged viewers to be kind and never take life for granted, adding, “Try to live your dreams everyday.”

Fans appeared heartbroken over the tragic news and flooded the comments with messages of grief and support. One user wrote, “The world got a little darker. He really was my favorite content creator. Glad to experience his comedy. As his character would say ‘ask my mom’ RIP keep it creamy.”

Another fan commented, “This is so heartbreaking to hear RIP Steve Bridges. He was one of the funniest dudes I ever watched online. He made me laugh so hard. Sending my prayers and condolences to his wife, kids and family.”

The cause of the comedian’s death has not been revealed yet.