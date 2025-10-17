Drake gives befitting reply to haters amid Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake has recently given a befitting reply to the haters days after losing defamation case against record label Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar diss track.

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram on October 16 and posted a series of photos, sharing glimpses of his life after the case.

In the first picture, the Family Matters crooner, showcased his ripped physique, standing tall on the balcony of his home.

Next in line was a photo of Drake’s father striking a pose against a rainbow on the sky.

Another picture in the series featured God’s Plan singer carrying a laptop in an elevator donning a pink t-shirt with the words “life is short party hard”.

The photo that caught his followers’ attention was a t-shirt worn by someone with a strong message; “Hating Drake does not make you deep”.

Many fans noted that the rapper took a brutal swipe at his haters and Kendrick after UMG lawsuit disappointment.

In the caption, Drake wrote, “Got this Barbie on my wrist where is Staci Doll.”

The post reportedly garnered more than one million likes with mixed reactions from fans in the comment section.

One wrote, “You’re the common denominator drake, at this point you’re the problem everybody can’t just be hating on you for no reason.”

Another remarked, “You don’t gotta be deep to hate on Drake… Surface level like his music.”

The post came days after the defamation case against UMG over Kendrick diss track, Not Like Us, released earlier this year was dropped by the United States District Court Judge.

“A reasonable listener could not have concluded that ‘Not Like Us’ was conveying objective facts about Drake,” she wrote.