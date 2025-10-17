Vancouver Men's Open 2025: Pakistan’s Zaman, Irfan advance to quarterfinals

Pakistan's Irfan Ashab in action against Hong Kong’s Matthew Lai in Round of 16 fixture against Richardson Wealth Vancouver Men’s Open 2025. — Reporter

Pakistan’s squash players Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan advanced to the quarterfinals of the Richardson Wealth Vancouver Men’s Open 2025 after delivering impressive performances in their Round of 16 matches on Thursday.

The PSA World Tour Copper-level event, carrying a prize purse of $31,250, boasts a strong international field featuring competitors from England, Egypt, Hong Kong, and Wales.

Third seed Zaman produced a confident and skillful display to defeat Wales’ Owain Taylor 3-1 in 53 minutes. Zaman controlled the early stages, winning the first two games 11-9, 11-9 through well-measured rallies.

Pakistan's Noor Zaman in action against Wales’ Owain Taylo in Round of 16 fixture against Richardson Wealth Vancouver Men’s Open 2025. — Reporter

Taylor rallied in the third, saving two game balls before edging it 14-12, but Zaman responded strongly in the fourth, using sharp drops and steady backcourt play to seal the win 11-8.

The 21-year-old will now face England’s Sam Todd in the quarterfinal.

In another Round of 16 match, fourth seed Irfan endured a nerve-testing five-game battle against Hong Kong’s Matthew Lai, eventually prevailing 3-2 after 71 minutes of intense play.

Irfan began strongly, taking the first game 11-4 with dominant play, but Lai struck back to level the score. The Pakistani regained momentum to claim the third game 11-7 before Lai once again forced a decider by winning a tight fourth 12-10.

In the fifth, Irfan’s superior conditioning and calm under pressure made the difference as he closed out the contest 11-6 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Irfan will face Mohamed Sharaf of Egypt in the fourth quarterfinal.