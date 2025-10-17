Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Alex Rodriguez, Madison LeCroy scandal

Jennifer Lopez has spoken about the long-running rumours that her breakup with Alex Rodriguez was linked to his alleged messages with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

The 56-year-old singer and actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, where she was asked about the scandal that has followed her for years.

During the “Plead the Fifth” segment, Andy Cohen asked if the claims about Rodriguez’s alleged DMs with LeCroy played a part in their 2021 split.

"The Bravoverse will kill me if I do not ask this next question,” Cohen said, referencing the Southern Charm reunion where the topic first surfaced.

Lopez gave a small laugh before answering, “You know, I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore. I feel like I’m done with that.”

The actress' response was met with applause from the audience.

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later, as they planned to marry in 2020, but their wedding was postponed due to the pandemic.

Soon after, rumours began swirling about Rodriguez’s alleged online contact with LeCroy.

During the Southern Charm reunion, LeCroy admitted that she exchanged messages with a former baseball player but denied meeting him in person.

At the time, a source close to Rodriguez insisted he never met LeCroy and only “liked a photo or two.”

Reports later suggested the scandal added strain to Lopez and Rodriguez’s relationship, which ended in early 2021.

However, Jennifer has moved on, focusing on her life and career after her recent painful divorce from Ben Affleck.