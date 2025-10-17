What's buzzing about 'Scientology' & '33 theory' in Tom Cruise-Ana de Armas split?

The ultimate king of Hollywood Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas reportedly split after less than a year of dating, citing a “close” spark, while insiders claim the split was amicable.

When whispers first hit that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were dating, fans lost their minds in excitement.

Now Hollywood's buzzing again—but for the bad stuff.

The romance between the 63-year-old actor and 37-year-old de Armas has fizzled out, as reported by The Sun.

"The spark had gone between them but they still love each other's company and they've both been really adult about it," a source said, adding that the pair decided they were better as friends.

Netizens are speculating wild guesses from Cruise's Scientology links to the viral "33 theory". Let's find out what the buzz is all about.

The 33 theory?

For those unfamiliar, there’s a Reddit theory that says how all Cruise wives were 33 at the time of divorce.

One of the users said, “Its well known that once you’re older than 33, your thetan levels go haywire, and you start summoning Zorblax drones wherever you go, uncontrollably. He’s just trying to keep safe from the Zorblaxian invasion, so he can compete his mission of finding the Xr’loknian crystal buried deep within the Earth’s core, and defeat Morphu the Destructor and bring about an era of peace to humankind.”

The 'Scientology' theory?

For those not in the know, Tom Cruise's deep-rooted ties and backing of Scientology have sparked rumors that he's entangled in a cult—a label critics slap on the Church of Scientology.

Another one chimed in, “Speaking of Scientology and weird. Isn’t the number 33 very significant in their practice and rankings and all that jazz? Wonder if there’s some sort of link?"

Another popped up, stating, "According to scientology insiders Tom Cruise personally took part in many of the beatings and torture. People assume they are using leverage over him. That has been kept here against his will. Few consider that maybe Tom WANTS to be in the church. Maybe he enjoys the power and all the f**ked up shit it allows him to do."

For folks who've missed the memo, the power duo ignited romance whispers back in February after a cozy dinner sighting in London.

They popped up again on a private boat cruise in Spain, and later grooving together at an Oasis gig in London's Wembley Stadium.

Those moments had fans convinced it was legit love. Come July, paps snapped them hand-in-hand in Vermont, sealing the deal.