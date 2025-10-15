Aussie players mock India over handshake snub to Pakistan

The collage of photos shows Australia’s men’s and women’s players in a video segment ahead of India’s tour of Australia. – Screengrab/X

Australian men’s and women’s cricketers have mocked India’s “no-handshake” stance with Pakistan during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, playfully suggesting humorous alternatives to the traditional handshake.

Players, including Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh and Alyssa Healy, playfully joked about the controversy in a video shared by Kayo Sports, which has since been deleted.

In the clip, the anchors humorously pointed out India’s avoidance of traditional greetings.

“We all know India is on its way. But we’ve identified one critical weakness,” one anchor said, while the other added, “We know that they’re not huge fans of the traditional greeting,” mimicking a handshake gesture.

Australian players joined in the jest, with Nathan Ellis and Glenn Maxwell attempting a mock fist-and-palm gesture. Women’s captain Alyssa Healy teased further by wiggling her fingers in a playful gesture.

Spinner Sophie Molineux went on to use the “Italian salute,” traditionally an insulting gesture, followed by flipping the middle finger. Mitchell Marsh suggested the “finger in the ice cup” as an alternative to the handshake, while other players added humorous gestures like “healing hands” and “salt on the popcorn.”

Hazlewood jokingly asked, “What about the shooter?” prompting laughter from the entire team.

Although the original video by Kayo Sports was removed, clips continue to circulate online.

The incident revived memories of the “handshake saga” from the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, where similar controversies occurred on six occasions, including during the group stage, Super Four, and the final.

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian team consistently avoided post-match handshakes with Pakistan, heading straight to their dressing room even after winning all three group-stage games.

In one instance, Pakistani players waited on the field for a traditional handshake, only for the Indian team to leave immediately.

Pakistan’s team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, had filed an official complaint over India’s conduct, citing mishandling by match referee Andy Pycroft.

The PCB later confirmed that Pycroft described the incident as a “miscommunication” and issued an apology. The ICC expressed readiness to investigate the recurring incidents.

Indian media had also reported ahead of the Super Four clash that the team planned to maintain a “no-handshake” policy with Pakistan.

Looking ahead, India will travel to Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is starting October 19, before returning home to host South Africa for a two-Test series, three ODIs, and five T20Is.