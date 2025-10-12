Gracie Abrams hints at relationship which inspired gut-wrenching song

Gracie Abrams dishes on real life contributing to her songwriting

Gracie Abrams uses her talent for songwriting as a way to process her feelings, because of which she feels vulnerable talking about them.

The 26-year-old popstar was asked about the inspiration behind her hit track, That’s So True, in a new interview, and she shared that it also emerged from a past wound.

The Mess It Up hitmaker appeared on Story of My Song video with American Express, where she talked about making the song on her The Secret of Us album.

Abrams alluded to the relationship that gave her the raw material for the song without revealing who it was with, as she said, "I feel...scared to talk about the bridge. We'll get there," she said, laughing.

The Grammy-nominated star had no problem dissecting the bridge, except, it had a limitation, "I would never say the names of the people that the song's about, for example, but I think, you know, I actually ... I don't have any problem standing here being like, yes I wrote this about a relationship that I was involved in," she noted.

However, the I Love You, I’m Sorry songstress shared that people involved with her always know if a song is about them.

"There's just a way to make someone aware when you've done it if it's gonna see the light of day, for example. Enough consideration to be respectful of XYZ person in their personal life and experiences," she said.

The Risk singer then added that the person who moved her to write the song is "fine,” adding, “They're all good."