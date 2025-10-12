Timothee Chalamet earns special place in Kylie Jenner’s family

Kendall Jenner shares insights into bond with sister Kylie’s boyfriend Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have checked off the relationship milestone of being introduced to each other’s families, and they seem to share a sweet bond with them.

The Kardashians star’s sister, Kendall Jenner, gave a glimpse into the Dune star’s relationship with her family in a candid social media post.

The 29-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday, October 11, and shared support for Timothee’s latest movie, Marty Supreme.

Kendall posted a picture of herself on Stories sporting a Marty Supreme jacket hoodie with the film’s name and three stars across the front.

A Complete Unknown actor’s girlfriend, 28, was also spotted rocking the same hoodie during her recent date night with Timothee to the Knicks game in New York City.

Kylie also accompanied the Beautiful Boy actor to his premiere at the New York Film Festival for the movie, which is set to be released on December 25.

This is not the first time the Kardashian-Jenner clan has shown support for Timothee. Kim Kardashian, Kendall were seen hanging out with the Golden Globe winner at the Oscars afterparty this year.

The actor also attended a Lakers game with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, where the two seemed to be having a great time.

At the time, a source told People Magazine that Kylie’s family fully supports the relationship. “Everyone in her family loves him,” they said, adding that she’s “the happiest” she’s been.