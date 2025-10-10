Ricky Hatton: Stars among thousands gathers to mourn at boxing champ’s funeral

Thousands gathered to mourn as the boxing legend, Ricky Hatton’s coffin carried into Manchester Cathedral on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Friends, family and stars from the boxing world gathered to attend funeral for British boxer at Cathedral.

The 46-year-old, British Boxing Star unexpectedly died on September 14, 2025 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

The news of his passing reverberated throughout the boxing community as innumerable fans recalled the formal two-weight world’s champion’s greatest moments as well as his unique spirit and great sense of humour.

Visibly emotional people chanted “there’s only one Ricky Hatton” as his funeral procession began outside cathedral.

Ricky Hatton’s son got emotional

Campbell Hatton burst into tears as he told the service: "Never has a father and son had so much in common."

Ricky’s son always looked up to his dad in every aspect of life as his best companion.

"I can’t explain how much I’m going to miss you dad. I can’t believe we’re not going to make any new memories together, but the ones I have I will treasure forever,” said Ricky’s son.

Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Frank Bruno says good bye to great fighter and friend 'Ricky'

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Frank Bruno arrived to pay tribute to Ricky Hatton.

The boxing legend told how his life had been enriched by his friendship with Hatton.

"There will never be another Ricky or anyone like him and at this time I share the shock and upset of losing what I consider to be a great fighter, a friend and an amazing human being," said Bruno.

Hatton’s signature brass band play as mourners arrived

Legendary boxer, Ricky Hatton’s fights were regularly sound tracked by a brass band, which followed him loyally around the globe. The legendary band also attended his funeral.

Mourners had a gloomy mood at the back of the cathedral as guests patiently queued to get in but the band has just lightened the mood with a rendition of the famous “there’s only one Ricky Hatton” tune.

British boxer Tyson Fury and Oasis lead star Liam Gallagher were among the many mourners who also arrived to mourn at Ricky’s sudden demise.

Boxing commentator burst into tears at Ricky’s funeral

While giving a eulogy at Ricky’s funeral, boxing commentator Adam Smith's eyes were filled with tears.

“He was a fantastic fighter and his popularity eclipsed everything," said Smith.

Smith’s voice wavered with emotion as he described how Hatton took his losses extremely hard, because he felt he would “let you all down, which I find heartbreaking”

The crowd applauded as the speech ends with "There is, there was and only ever will be one Ricky Hatton.”

Mayor Andy Burnham calls Ricky as 'Britain best Fighter'

"Ricky was a true working-class hero and you can tell that by the numbers that are here outside,” said Mayor.

"He's one of Britain's best ever fighters. He should be remembered first and foremost for getting to the top of his game and for giving that pride to this place in the country," he added.