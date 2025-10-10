Gigi Hadid wishes sister Bella Hadid 29th birthday with tribute

Gigi Hadid on sister Bella Hadid’s 29th birthday

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her sister Bella Hadid’s 29th birthday in the sweetest way possible.

On Thursday, October 9, Gigi, 30, took to Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt tribute to her younger sister, posting a series of nostalgic and recent photos that perfectly captured their close bond.

The collection included several childhood throwbacks and a few newer snapshots of the two supermodels, along with an adorable picture of Bella holding Gigi’s 5-year-old daughter, Khai.

“It’s @bellahadid day,” Gigi wrote over the first picture, a precious throwback of the sisters sitting side by side in matching orange and white swimsuits with scarves tied around their heads.

In the next slide, featuring a black-and-white photo of the sisters smiling together, she added, “She’s our walking heart.”

The touching messages continued as Gigi shared another childhood picture of them cuddling, captioning it, “Must protect her at all costs.”

Over a later shot of the two embracing in coordinating white dresses and floral headbands, she playfully reminded followers, “You better be nice in the comments.”

In one particularly sweet shot, Bella is seen dressed in a cowgirl outfit while holding Khai.

Gigi lovingly wrote, “Most loving (and spoiling) auntie (and sister).”

The tribute concluded with a black-and-white image of the sisters laughing together, where Gigi added, “Happy birthday! I love you so much!”

The celebration follows a busy week for Bella, who recently returned to the runway at Paris Fashion Week after taking time off to recover from her Lyme disease hospitalization.

Through Gigi’s touching tribute, one thing is clear, the Hadid sisters continue to share an unbreakable bond, supporting each other through every milestone, both personal and professional.