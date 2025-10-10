'Wicked For Good' becomes global sensation ahead of release

Wicked For Good, Universal Pictures’ much-awaited sequel, made history before it even reached theaters.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, broke records for first-day ticket pre-sales, becoming the highest-selling PG movie launch in Fandango’s history.

As reported by Film Updates, the music thriller only topped all PG film pre-sales but also entered Fandango’s top 10 list of all-time first-day ticket sellers.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie was scheduled to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025. It promised fresh music and continued the enchanting story that began with the 2024 blockbuster Wicked.

The sequel also featured Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, and Jeff Goldblum.

Both Erivo and Grande were already preparing for a worldwide press tour, while promotions started across social media.

However, tickets officially went on sale on October 8, and the film’s official Instagram page invited fans to share who they planned to watch it with.

Wicked For Good was expected to release in IMAX, Dolby, ScreenX, and 4DX formats.

Amazon Prime members were also offered early screenings starting November 17.

For the unversed, first Wicked movie became global sensation, earning $734 million on a $145 million budget and receiving 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Actress for Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for Grande.

With the sequel already breaking major records before its release, audience all over the world are waiting to see if Wicked For Good could once again show it's magic.