Circular AI infrastructure boom added $450 billion to tech billionaires’ fortunes

A seismic shift in wealth is underway, powered by an unprecedented surge in artificial intelligence infrastructure deals.

In a complex web of high-stakes agreements, 20 prominent billionaires have seen their collective fortunes swell by over $450 billion since January, as reported by Forbes.

This financial fuel is driven by the companies’ race to secure the computational power driving the AI revolution.

The catalyst of this wealth explosion is a wave of massive deals, often circular in nature between AI giants.

It includes several circular deals including Nvidia’s up to $100 billion investment in OpenAI enabling the AI leader to purchase Nvidia's own GPUs, while AMD's partnership with OpenAI includes warrants for 160 million AMD shares, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of investment and growth.

Major beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom

Forbes reported following tech billionaires that got highly benefited from the recent AI boom.

Oracle Cofounder Larry Ellison

The sole largest winner in the AI infrastructure gold rush is Larry Ellison. His fortune has soared up to an unbelievable $140 billion in the last year and this has been majorly attributed to a 73% increase in share price of Oracle.

This investor zeal is driven by the fact that the company estimates its cloud infrastructure revenue that is driven by AI will take off to reach 18 billion this year but is projected to reach 144 billion in the next four years.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Being the cofounder and CEO of the chipmaker at the heart of the AI revolution, Jensen Huang has experienced a personal fortune growth by 47 billion this year.

This huge upsurge is a reflection of the 40 percent increase in the price of Nvidia, which solidifies the company as a key component in virtually all significant AI projects and data center deployments across the globe.

CoreWeave's Leadership

CoreWeave is a cloud computing company that has produced a new generation of billionaires whose fortunes have nearly tripled.

With the March IPO of the company, shares have increased by 250%, which significantly increased the net worth of the four billionaire cofounders of the company i.e., Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, Brannin McBee, and Peter Salanki and early investor Jack Cogen.

SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son

This year, the fortune of Masayoshi Son has increased by 142 percent, which is the direct outcome of his bold bet in the AI industry.

The conglomerate of the Japanese investor, Softbank, declared a huge investment of 40-billion in added investments in OpenAI, which serves as a clear indication of a high-belief bet in the future of artificial general intelligence.

Russian Entrepreneur Arkady Volozh

Arkady Volozh, the founder of Russian search giant Yandex, has been another major beneficiary. This year his fortune is up 166 percent, much of it in the form of his investment with Nebius, an AI data center shell building company. The share of Nebius is rising by 340% following a recent acquisition of 17 billion with Microsoft.

Anthropic Cofounders

The scandalous reassessment of AI firms has made the seven cofounders of the competing OpenAI firm Anthropic overnight billionaires.

With a September fundraise that was placing the company at a value of $183 billion, an enormous increase compared to its valuation of 18 billion in late 2024, each of the cofounders now owns about 3.7 billion in stock.

Despite the explosive growth, concerns persist about the sector’s long-term viability.

Oracle experiences credit rating strains despite historic debt issuance, and uncertainties exist on whether AI innovation can be turned into sustainable profitability, especially to OpenAI, which must at least maneuver itself through the process of becoming a profit-driven organization.