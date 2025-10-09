Sabrina Carpenter makes magical night at Grand Ole Opry debut

Sabrina Carpenter made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, October 7, at the historic Nashville venue, wearing an archival Bob Mackie black jersey one-shouldered strip dress with large crystal and diamond gemstones.

The 26-year-old singer completed the look with glittery heels and her signature retro-inspired blonde bombshell blowout.

"Last night, I made my @opry debut in Nashville, and what a magical night it was," Carpenter wrote in the caption of an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, October 8.

Country legend Sheryl Crow introduced Carpenter's performance, and the Espresso singer expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you to the showstopping band that accompanied me last night, thank you to my amazing fans who came out, and for the Opry frequenters that opened me with welcome ears and hearts :’) I’m a lucky girl!"

Carpenter shared photos of herself performing in the Bob Mackie ensemble onstage, a behind-the-scenes snap with Crow, and a throwback photo of Dolly Parton performing at the Opry early in her career.

The Grand Ole Opry radio show has been a launching pad for countless country stars since its first broadcast in 1925, featuring iconic performers like Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Carpenter and Parton previously collaborated on a remix of the Short and Sweet track Please Please Please, starring in a music video for their duet in February. "Dolly and me singing in a pickup truck!!!!!!," Carpenter wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me. 'Short n’ Sweet' deluxe is out now! Go watch and listen!!!!” "Love you forever @dollyparton," she added.

This performance comes days after Carpenter joined Shania Twain at Austin City Limits on October 4.