King Charles releases emotional statement after Prince William’s update

King Charles expressed his fondest hopes about the future after Prince William delivered a passionate and urgent message following the legacy of his father.

The monarch has always been vocal about his concerns for the environment and he had instilled those values in his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as they pursue the cause separately in their own ways.

Just days after the Prince of Wales shared an update on the upcoming Earthshot Prize Awards, a new documentary was unveiled in which Charles spoke about his life’s work and what he hopes to sustain.

Charles said that his “fondest hope that this film may encourage a new audience to learn about the philosophy of Harmony” and inspire determination “to help build a more sustainable future”.

He added that he has “sought to promote and encourage” to work with Nature rather than against it.

“In other words, to restore balance to our planet which is under such stress,” he continued. “Never has it been more important for the world to make a concerted effort to protect and prioritise our planet, and to restore our relationship with it.

The new documentary Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision will be aired in early 2026 as it delivers the philosophy of the King’s Foundation “from the forests of Guyana to sustainable communities in India – and, closer to home”.

Prince William has, in his own capacity, has been trying to find solution to the planet’s most pressing issues and finding practical solutions to alleviate the issues through the Earthshot Prize. It is an effort understood to be appreciated by the monarch.