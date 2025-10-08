Buckingham Palace makes first statement after Prince William bold interview

King Charles' office issued a major update after Prince William vowed to bring change in his reign.

On October 8, the royal family's spokesperson returned to social media amid growing whispers related to Prince William's daring interview.

Buckingham Palace's spokesperson released a series of photos featuring Prince Edward showcasing his sporty side.

The statement alongside the pictures reads, "Bowled over by the @LordsTaverners national cricket programmes!"

"The Duke of Edinburgh visited The Oval Cricket Ground to see the charity’s inclusive cricket programmes in action."

"His Royal Highness joined a game of table cricket – an accessible version of the game played in special educational needs and disability schools across the UK."

For the unversed, the Duke of Edinburgh was announced as a patron of the Lord’s Taverners earlier this year. It is important to mention that the same role was performed by his father, Prince Philip.

The late Duke of Edinburgh became the founding Patron and 12th man in 1950 — a role he held for 71 years.

It is pertinent to note that the royal family's new post came after the Prince of Wales' headline-making appearance at The Reluctant Traveler.

In conversation with Eugene Levy, he made bold remarks about being open to bringing change once he ascends the throne.

Not only that, William recalled his and Prince Harry's traumatic childhood due to the infamous divorce of their parents, Charles and Diana.

He emphasised that one should not repeat the mistakes made by their parents.

Soon after the interview, there were speculations about some tension between King Charles and Prince William.

However, royal commentators debunked the reports as Robert Lacey told People that the Prince of Wales was not "criticising" his father. The royal expert added, "He is very close to his father and has been his most important supporter."