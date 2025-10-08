Jodie Turner-Smith breaks silence on awkward interaction with Taylor Swift

Jodie Turner-Smith has finally broken her silence on the awkward interaction with Taylor Swift during their recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The incident, which occurred on October 3, involved Turner-Smith asking Swift about having children, a question that was ultimately cut from the final broadcast.

According to an audience member who spoke to TikTok, Turner-Smith's inquiry about babies made Swift uncomfortable, and host Graham Norton quickly intervened to steer the conversation in a different direction.

"Now I know what she meant, she was asking Taylor, 'Are you going to have babies soon?' But Taylor thought she was asking if babies were coming to the wedding, so Taylor went, 'Oh no, under-18s are coming to the wedding, just adults!'" the audience member claimed.

Despite the awkward moment, Turner-Smith has since shared a heartfelt message to Swift on Instagram, expressing her admiration and affection for the singer.

"You're an absolute babe! My love for you grows with each encounter! Thrilled for you and all you've accomplished, and YES, I'm always gonna have piping hot tea for you," Turner-Smith wrote, alongside a series of photos taken backstage at the show.

Fans have praised Graham Norton for his professionalism in handling the situation, with one commenter saying, "Good on Graham for shutting the baby question down!"

Another fan added, "Graham Norton is a sweetheart. You can tell there is a genuine and mutual affection between him and Taylor. Seeing as she chose his show as the only UK TV interview. You're also so lucky to get in.”