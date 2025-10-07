Ben Affleck adores his and Jennifer Garner's daughter after JLo reunion

Ben Affleck has recently expressed his admiration for his eldest daughter Violet at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman movie.

The actor and producer reveals he is proud of all of his three children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

But when particularly asked about his eldest daughter Violet, the Argo star responds, “She takes after her mom. She’s spectacular.”

Calling Violet “joy” of his life, Affleck stated, “I’m very lucky that I got a great partner and we’ve got great kids. It makes me happy every day.”

After finalising his divorce with Garner, Affleck rekindled his romance with Lopez in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

However, in August 2024, the Marry Me star filed to divorce Affleck after two years of marriage.

Interestingly, Affleck and Lopez have had a reunion moment on the red carpet to celebrate Kiss of the Spider Woman, where she performs the leading role and the movie is produced by actor’s production company, Artist’s Equity.

At the premiere, Affleck also speaks highly of Lopez and told Extra, “She worked enormously hard… You got see, like, all of her many gifts, she’s somebody that grew up watching, classic musical.”

Meanwhile, Kiss of the Spider Woman is slated to release in theatres on October 10.