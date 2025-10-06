Selena Gomez honours friendship with Taylor Swift amid ‘SHOWGIRL’ success

Selena Gomez showed love to her best friend Taylor Swift in the sweetest way.

The newly married singer took to Instagram to celebrate Taylor’s latest album Life of a Showgirl by sharing a few unseen pictures from her wedding day.

Selena, 33, who got married to music producer Benny Blanco on September 27, got Taylor right by her side to celebrate the big day.

“In honor of SHOWGIRL… blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later, gator! I love you Taylor, forever and always,” the Calm Down hitmaker captioned her post, melting hearts across the internet.

The two music icons have been inseparable since they met in 2008 when both were dating members of the Jonas Brothers.

Over the years, Taylor and Selena remained each other’s biggest supporters, from cheering one another on at award shows to being there through heartbreaks and personal milestones.

The Who Says hitmaker often called the Lover singer her “sister for life,” and Taylor once said Selena was “the closest thing to real family” she has in the industry.

However, their friendship endured fame, busy schedules, and public pressure, becoming one of the most loved celebrity bonds.

With Life of a Showgirl becoming one of Taylor’s most talked about albums, fans are thrilled and excited to see Selena honour both their friendship and Taylor’s success in such a heartwarming way.