Taylor Swift reveals what mom Andrea Swift thinks of explicit new track

Taylor Swift shares mom Andrea Swift’s first reaction to steamy lyrics

Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, has apparently looked past the double meanings in the popstar’s recently released song, Wood.

While the 35-year-old singer has surprised fans with her most explicit song ever, her mom has a totally different interpretation.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker detailed her reaction in a new interview at SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, saying, “I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions. Which it absolutely is.”

The song on Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl does get steamy at times, but she argued, “That’s the joy of the double entendre. That song, you could read that song for people and it just goes right over their head.”

Explaining her view on the lyrics, the Eras Tour performer added, “That song, you see in that song what you wanna see in that song.”

Along with Wood, many of the songs on the album are about Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, speaking of whom she said, “We’re on the radio and I’m just getting shy all of a sudden. But you know, it’s all turned out great. And, he’s one of those people where as soon as you meet him, you kind of know he’s the best. And you kind of know there’s no one else on the planet that’s ever been even remotely similar to him.”