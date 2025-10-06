Tina Turner and Ike Turner's son dies day after 67th birthday

Tina Turner adopted Ike Turner Jr. from Ike Turner Sr.'s previous marriage

Ike Turner Jr., the son of late music legends Tina Turner and Ike Turner Sr., has passed away after years of declining health.

The musician passed away on Saturday, October 4 — just a day after his 67th birthday. His cousin, Jacqueline Bullock, confirmed to TMZ that he passed away at a Los Angeles hospital due to kidney failure after struggling with serious heart issues for years and suffering a stroke last year.

His sister-in-law, Afida Turner, also paid tribute online, writing, “REST IN PEACE IKE JR : U WAS AMAZING BROTHER IN LAW… LOVE U RIP.”

Jacqueline also issued a statement announcing his death to Page Six.

“Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”

She reflected on his lifelong passion for music, saying, “As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play.”

She added that he later became a Grammy-winning sound engineer, earning the award for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2007 for his father’s Risin’ With The Blues.

Ike Jr. was preceded in death by his brothers Craig and Ronni. Meanwhile, his father died of a cocaine overdose in December 2007 at the age of 76, while his mother passed away in May 2023 at the age of 83 after a “long illness.”