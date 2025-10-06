Khloe Kardashian gives rare insights into special celebration for kids

Khloe Kardashian goes above and beyond to surprise kids

Khloe Kardashian is already well into holiday season as her house is covered in skeletons and pumpkins for upcoming Halloween.

The 41-year-old media personality took to Instagram on Sunday, October 5, and shared several clips of the autumnal décor on her Stories.

The Kardashians star gave a shout out to Butterfly Floral and Event design, the company who did her house makeover, sharing how the arrangement is the “fall harvest of my dreams. The perfect about [amount] of fall and Halloween!!! Not sure how she did it but she did!! Thank you! Thank you!”

The Good American co-founder also shared that even though Halloween isn’t particularly her favourite holiday, she decided to go all in, for her kids, True, 7, and Tatum, 3.

The videos showed a huge Jack Skellington figure propped right at the entrance of her house, to welcome the guests.

The hanging sculptures were surrounded by orange leaves and pumpkins reminiscent of fall, and Kardashian gushed about the decoration, saying that she is “obsessed” with her Halloween setup this year.

While it may not be the reality star’s favourite holiday, her family celebrates the occasion in all its glory, with meticulously planned events.