David Beckham’s mom backs Victoria amid family tensions

David Beckham's mom Sandra shows support for Victoria Beckham

David Beckham’s mother, Sandra, recently showed her support for daughter-in-law Victoria during Paris Fashion Week.

The 76-year-old wore the former Spice Girl’s brand as she stepped out alongside the Beckham family.

Sandra was seen wearing a silk V-neck camisole top layered under a double-breasted black blazer, paired with wide-leg trousers and black pumps.

She accessorised her look with a silver pendant necklace and round-framed glasses.

The former football star and Inter Miami co-owner shared a backstage photograph with his mother and wife as they flashed smiles for the camera together.

He captioned it, “Love you, mum.”

Harper Beckham, on the other hand, wore a lovely pale pink strapless dress paired with black heels and carried a pink croc-print clutch, while her mother opted for a grey suit.

This is not the first time Sandra has accompanied the Beckham clan. She has been spotted alongside the family on multiple occasions.

Last summer, she accompanied the football legend to Wimbledon, where she sat alongside Princess Beatrice among others.

It is pertinent to mention that Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz were again missing from the family occasion.