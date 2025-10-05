Doja Cat makes unforgettable 'SNL' debut with tracks from new album 'Vie'

Doja Cat just served a flawless performance and left no crumbs during her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest.

Hosted by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, the NBC comedy sketch’s season 51 premiered on October 4, with Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, performing two tracks from her newly released album, Vie.

She first delivered a rendition of Aaahh Men!, featuring a vibrant set design with giant red flower petals and showcased a retro, 1980s aesthetic consistent with her new album's style.

Her fans went gaga over the live performance with one gushing, "Doja is so theatrical i love it her stage presence is insane killer dance move she such a great performer."

Another added, "Doja's stage presence is so underrated. This is without a doubt one of the unforgettable snl debuts!!! Period."

For her second song, the Paint The Town Red songstress serenaded a more subdued ballad, Gorgeous.

She sang it while sitting on a large rose-inspired throne with her glass rose ring sparkling throughout the segment.

Her admirers couldn’t help but raved over the performance. "Gave a whole performance with just face. Didn’t even have to stand up," one highlighted.

Another chimed in, saying, "SHE IS A GENERATIONAL TALENT!!! Stage presence and charisma simply UNMATCHED."

Doja Cat’s latest TV appearance came as part of a major rollout for her fifth studio album, Vie, which dropped just over a week before her Studio 8H gig.