Gareth Gates 'furious' over Katie Price's latest on stage comments

Katie Price never misses a chance to make comments about her exes, leaving former flame Gareth Gates 'extremely angry' after her recent remarks during a live show.

For context, Katie, 47, is currently on a successful nationwide tour alongside her best friend Kerry Katona.

During one of the shows, held in in Greth's home town of Bradford, Katie took an aim at the Pop Idol star. After persistently mocking him, she reportedly blurted out: 'Fuc****Gareth Gates.'

An insider disclosed that Gareth was angry after hearing about the incident: 'Gareth was furious when he saw all the stories last week about Katie mentioning him,' the source revealed.

'He knows there is a risk that Katie will bring him up every time she goes on stage and it's always horrible. It never gets any easier.'

They source added that he's moved forward with his life and wishes Katie would do the same.

According to the insider, Gareth feels she is constantly 'using his name' for publicity, reports by the Mirror.

'He moved on with his life a long time ago and he really wishes Katie would too-rather using his name for headlines all the time. It really is his biggest regret.'

For background, Gareth then just 17 year had a short lived affair with Katie, who was eight years older and six months pregnant at the time.

Initially, he denied her claims, but over a decade later, he admitted to the relationship.

'I denied the whole Jordan thing because I was 17. I did want my family to find out about my se* life,' the singer admitted. 'If I hadn't lied it wouldn't have been a big deal, my family, friends and fans would not have felt as let down I guess.'

The drama follows Katie's latest show on Tuesday night, where her daughter Princess was in attendance.