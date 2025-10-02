Cancel Netflix goes viral after Elon Musk calls for boycott: Find out how netizen react

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is urging people to cancel Netflix subscriptions amid outrage linked to the comments made by Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10, 2025, when he was addressing the students at Utah Valley University.

It all started when on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Musk took to X and shared, “Cancel Netflix.”

While in another post, he announced, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

Upon this, netizens responded to the call and have been sharing screenshots of their Netflix cancellation.

The statements were triggered by criticism of Steele, the director of the Dead End, over his controversial comments on the late Charlie Kirk.

Musk first retweeted the post of a user who shared a screenshot of their Netflix cancellation, to which Musk responded with “same.”

On Bluesky, Steel had defended himself amid the growing outrage; he labeled the campaign against him as “all lies and slander," writing, “Netflix is NOT promoting (the show) at the moment.”

Responding to the claims that he celebrated Kirk’s death, Steele said, “My Instagram comments are now flooded with replies saying I AM CHARLIE KIRK and that I celebrated his death (which I never did.)”

Netizen react

After Elon Musk posted that call for cancellation of Netflix subscriptions, netizens flooded the comment section, some sharing screenshots of their Netflix subscription cancellation, while others quipped at Elon Musk.

One such user asked Musk where he would get his next subscription after the Netflix cancellation. The user wrote, “And where do I subscribe next? GROKFLIX?"

Another user commented with a screenshot showing a chart of Netflix stocks dipping, “Already done. Mass un subscription results seem to be showing up.”

A third user wrote, "I did today actually, I wasn't going to bc my son loves the dreamworks movies on there, but I'll just buy the dvds!"



Musk’s campaign against Netflix highlights his broader fixation on what he calls the “woke mind virus.”

He has in the past accused Wikipedia, the Anti-Defamation League, and schools of spreading progressive ideology, particularly around issues of gender identity.

Elon Musk's X posts have coincided with a dip in giant streaming service Netflix's stocks, which fell 2.2 percent to $1,170.90 by Wednesday.