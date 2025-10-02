Louis Tomlinson breaks silence on collaboration rumours with Zayn Malik

'One Direction’ reunion sparks buzz ahead of Liam Payne’s first death anniversary

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik sparked collaboration rumours last month after the two were spotted hanging out together.

In September, the two left fans surprised with their unexpected reunion in New York City.

The former bandmates were not only photographed together, but they also posed for a selfie with a lucky fan.

The pictures went viral on social media sparking speculations about an alleged collaboration between Zayn and Louis.

Earlier on October 2, Tomlinson responded to the rumours in a latest interview at iHeartRadio.

When the interviewer asked the Two of Us singer about the ongoing rumours regarding working with Malik.

To which he responded saying, “Yeah I heard that. I heard that.”

When asked, “What was your reaction to that? Louis stated, “Nothing. I thought it was pretty interesting… pretty astute.”

The host then tried to push the singer in spilling some more details. But, the 33-year-old simply summed it saying, “I suppose they’ll (fans) just have to wait.”

However, the former One Direction singer remain tight-lipped about the new project, but his body language and face said quite all.

One of the fans commented on his reaction, “I’m taking that as a yes.”

Earlier today, a source told The Sun that Louis and Zayn are teaming up for a road trip documentary after signing a muli-million dollar deal with Netflix, where they are expected to discuss the tragic loss of Liam Payne.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles and Niall Horan’s involvement still remains uncertain.