Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban daughter makes bold statement after divorce

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose broke her social media cover amid her parent’s estrangement.

The 17-year-old shared the latest Instagram post just one day after her mother filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years on September 30.

On Wednesday, September 1, the young aspiring model posted a clip of herself walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week, marking the first time she has shared anything publicly since news of her parents’ split has emerged.

The short video captures the teenager confidently strutting with her signature model’s straight face.

Her bold fashion statement could be seen as a sign that she remains unfazed and is standing firm despite the ongoing turmoil in her family.

Without addressing her personal situation, the elder daughter of the Babygirl actress and the country music star captioned her post, writing, "j’adore dior [white heart emoji] SS26."

Along with the video, she also posted a photo of herself on the runway, tagging Dior, the brand’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, and others.

Sunday’s Paris Fashion Week appearance comes in the wake of her parents’ separation after almost two decades of marriage, which was confirmed by multiple outlets on Monday, September 29.

In addition to Sunday, The Perfect Couple actress and Urban, 57, are parents to daughter Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman, 58, is also mother to daughter Bella, 32, and son Connor, 30, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.